CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

