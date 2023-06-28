CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.