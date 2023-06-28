CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.