CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 1.4 %

AFL stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

