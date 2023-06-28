CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

