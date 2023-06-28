CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

