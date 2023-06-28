CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.22. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.