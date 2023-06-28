CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

NYSE MMC opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

