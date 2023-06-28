CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 2.3 %

Cummins stock opened at $239.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.