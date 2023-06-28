Czech National Bank Acquires 64 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TDG opened at $873.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $796.40 and its 200 day moving average is $734.94. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $873.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

