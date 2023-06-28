Czech National Bank Buys 919 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

