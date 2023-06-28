Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

MET opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

