Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

NYSE:MRK opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

