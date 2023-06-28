D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. The company traded as high as $121.30 and last traded at $121.30, with a volume of 82802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

