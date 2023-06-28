Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $260,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 38,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 537,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,762,000 after buying an additional 51,628 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

