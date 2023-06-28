Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,600,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 137,104 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 325,779 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 316,004 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 338,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.