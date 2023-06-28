Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $103.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $3,932,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,560,893.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $3,932,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,560,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,618 shares of company stock worth $70,004,626. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.39 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

