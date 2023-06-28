Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

