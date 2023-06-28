Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

