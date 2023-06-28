Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to “Buy”

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

NN Group Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. NN Group has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

