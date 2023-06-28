Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 161,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

DVN opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.