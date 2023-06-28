Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Head-To-Head Review

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 872.22%. American Well has a consensus target price of $4.28, indicating a potential upside of 103.57%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than American Well.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $391.15 million 0.06 -$31.95 million ($1.05) -0.34 American Well $277.19 million 2.13 -$270.43 million ($2.14) -0.98

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -11.02% N/A -10.25% American Well -216.13% -26.40% -23.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 82.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats American Well on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

