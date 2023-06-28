Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $82.30 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

