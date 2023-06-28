Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 30th

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, June 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 30th.

Doma Stock Down 4.6 %

DOMA opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.42. Doma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The company had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Doma

In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,095,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.