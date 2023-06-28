Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

