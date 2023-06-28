Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

