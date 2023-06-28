Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.75. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company has a market cap of £134.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.29 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes acquired 382,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £114,741 ($145,888.11). Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

