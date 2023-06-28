Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Eaton stock opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.