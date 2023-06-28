Edward Braham Purchases 2,100 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Edward Braham bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £3,969 ($5,046.41).

On Friday, June 23rd, Edward Braham acquired 31,861 shares of M&G stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($76,968.72).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 190.95 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. M&G plc has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.92). The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.77, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.14) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.77) to GBX 208 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.17 ($2.79).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

