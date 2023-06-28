E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Announces Dividend

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.