E&G Advisors LP Has $299,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.