E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,025 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

