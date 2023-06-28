E&G Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.01 and its 200 day moving average is $273.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

