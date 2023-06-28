Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $12.05 on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

