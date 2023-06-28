Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.