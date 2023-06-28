Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
