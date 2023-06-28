Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agile Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

