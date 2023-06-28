Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $90.55 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

