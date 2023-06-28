Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avantax, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Avantax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Avantax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Avantax Stock Performance

Avantax stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84. Avantax has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $857.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.