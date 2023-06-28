Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $40.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $50,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.