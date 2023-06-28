ETF Managers Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,947 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.16% of Global Business Travel Group worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 8,147 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.