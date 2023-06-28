ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

