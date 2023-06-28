ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,635,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 845,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Radware by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

