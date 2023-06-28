ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 38,053 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wix.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.