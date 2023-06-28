ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,413,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

