ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 10,312 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $185.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

