ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

