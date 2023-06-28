ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $612.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

