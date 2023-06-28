Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
