Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Guggenheim

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Evolent Health Stock Up 5.0 %

EVH stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,200,850.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,209. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

