FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $419.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $400.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.15 and a 200 day moving average of $410.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $371.59 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. Amundi lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.